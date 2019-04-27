Wuhan General Group (China) (BEST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wuhan General Group (China) (NASDAQ:BEST) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wuhan General Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wuhan General Group will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wuhan General Group.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Wuhan General Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wuhan General Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

BEST traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. 842,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,335. Wuhan General Group has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $13.54.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

