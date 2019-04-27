WorldCoin Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (WDC)

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. WorldCoin has a market capitalization of $597,376.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WorldCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One WorldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000424 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin Profile

WorldCoin (CRYPTO:WDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WorldCoin is forum.worldcoin.global . WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . WorldCoin’s official website is worldcoin.global

WorldCoin Coin Trading

WorldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

