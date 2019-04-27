Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.56. 271,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $8,696,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 65.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.