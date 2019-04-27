White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Director Sells $633,436.56 in Stock

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Director Morgan W. Davis sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $910.11, for a total transaction of $633,436.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,220.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:WTM opened at $943.53 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $832.88 and a 1-year high of $980.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.95 and a beta of 0.47.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.97). White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

