White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Director Sells $633,436.56 in Stock

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Director Morgan W. Davis sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $910.11, for a total transaction of $633,436.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,220.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:WTM opened at $943.53 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $832.88 and a 1-year high of $980.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.95 and a beta of 0.47.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.97). White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
