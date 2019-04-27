Western Digital (WDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Western Digital to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $50.92 on Friday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

In other Western Digital news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

