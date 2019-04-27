Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Hilton Hotels (HLT) to Market Perform

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cowen set a $81.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.30.

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.01. 2,292,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,245. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $89.34.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 98.93%. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $4,310,769.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 252,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,557,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,422,000 after acquiring an additional 124,638 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

