Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (FAST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Fastenal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,459,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,293,000 after purchasing an additional 311,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,919,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,607,000 after acquiring an additional 633,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,859,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,165,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,478,000 after acquiring an additional 225,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,427,000 after acquiring an additional 267,997 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.31. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 18th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 65.40%.

In related news, insider Leland J. Hein sold 39,583 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $2,488,187.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,327.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,533.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,016. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.70.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

