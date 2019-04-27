Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,168,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9,956.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,787,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,710,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $310,004,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 117.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,539,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,349,000 after buying an additional 1,369,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 16,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,020.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $933,193.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $1,414,609.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $693,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,730 shares of company stock worth $16,924,619 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $136.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $142.19.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 80.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in Marriott International Inc (MAR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/wedbush-securities-inc-cuts-holdings-in-marriott-international-inc-mar.html.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.