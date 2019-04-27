Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,168,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9,956.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,787,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,710,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $310,004,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 117.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,539,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,349,000 after buying an additional 1,369,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.
In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 16,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,020.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $933,193.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $1,414,609.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $693,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,730 shares of company stock worth $16,924,619 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 80.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
