Wedbush Raises Starbucks (SBUX) Price Target to $75.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.65.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,549,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,230,380. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

In other news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

