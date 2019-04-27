Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WVE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Paul Bolno sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $2,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 105,150.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $246,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 197.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 215,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,415. The firm has a market cap of $933.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $56.00.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a negative net margin of 1,017.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

