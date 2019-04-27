Waste Connections (WCN) Downgraded by AltaCorp Capital to “Sector Perform”

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was downgraded by equities researchers at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

Waste Connections stock opened at $91.78 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $93.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

