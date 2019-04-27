Walgreens to hike minimum age for Shop tobacco sales

For violating legislation restricting access after a top official chastised the pharmacy chain walgreens has chosen to increase its minimum age for tobacco revenue weeks.

The coverage begins Sept. 1.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb stated in March that Walgreens was a top violator of tobacco revenue laws among pharmacies that sell those products. Rival CVS Health Corp. ceased several years back.

Laws vary nationwide.

While a dozen have increased that to 21, according to the American Lung Association, The majority of states have established a minimum age of 18. Alaska and Alabama put their ages at 19. Many cities and counties and local laws have also passed establishing the minimal.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated last week that he intends to introduce laws to raise the minimum age to 21 nationally. The Kentucky Republican predicted the legislation a priority.