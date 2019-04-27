WABCO (WBC) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of WABCO (NYSE:WBC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $134.00 price target on shares of WABCO and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WABCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WABCO from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of WABCO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of WABCO from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.98 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.20.

Get WABCO alerts:

Shares of WBC stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.48. 988,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,859. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. WABCO has a 52-week low of $98.90 and a 52-week high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $911.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. WABCO had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WABCO will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 1,145 shares of WABCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total value of $138,464.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,747.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,874,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $415,890,000 after acquiring an additional 434,629 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,888,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,938 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,424,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,103,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,469,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 808,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.