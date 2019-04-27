Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.72). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $543.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $69.85 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

