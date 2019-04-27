Volga Gas plc (VGAS) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Volga Gas plc (LON:VGAS) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Volga Gas’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON VGAS opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 million and a PE ratio of 8.17. Volga Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 78.50 ($1.03).

Volga Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil, gas, and condensate in the Volgograd and Saratov regions of Russia. It holds 100% interests in the Karpenskiy license covering an area of 4,180 square kilometers located in the Saratov region; Vostochny Makarovskoye (VM) license that covers an area of 17.8 square kilometers in the Volgograd region; Dobrinskoye license located near to its VM license; and Urozhainoye-2 license totaling an area of 354 square kilometers located to the north of its Karpenskiy license area.

