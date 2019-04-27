Vodafone Group (VOD) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vodafone Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Macquarie upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

VOD stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

