Vocera Communications (VCRA) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $187-197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.11 million.Vocera Communications also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.04)-$0.03 EPS.

NYSE VCRA traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.47 and a beta of 0.25. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 7,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $237,864.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,530.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 31,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $1,016,064.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,019.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,035 shares of company stock worth $2,825,033. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Vocera Communications (VCRA) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/vocera-communications-vcra-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.