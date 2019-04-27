VMware, Inc. (VMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. VMware reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. VMware had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Barclays started coverage on VMware in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on VMware from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Nomura set a $130.00 target price on VMware and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on VMware in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.74.

NYSE VMW opened at $199.71 on Wednesday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $129.33 and a fifty-two week high of $203.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,723 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.98, for a total transaction of $308,382.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,144,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 50,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,556 shares in the company, valued at $56,342,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,034 shares of company stock worth $51,095,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,467 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 20.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,048 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.