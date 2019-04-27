Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) COO Sells $47,526.00 in Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) COO Bryan Christiansen sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $47,526.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bryan Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Bryan Christiansen sold 425 shares of Vivint Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $2,035.75.

VSLR opened at $5.99 on Friday. Vivint Solar Inc has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $719.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 742.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 115,365 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 120,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VSLR. ValuEngine raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

