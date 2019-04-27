Vitae 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,763.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Vitae has a market cap of $4.90 million and $3,763.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00006215 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vitae has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012223 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012363 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 15,013,431 coins and its circulating supply is 15,012,177 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

