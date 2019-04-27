Visa (V) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Nomura from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.24.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $162.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Visa has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $163.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,531 shares of company stock valued at $28,797,949 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 15.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 134,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,158,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 470,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $70,596,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 135.1% during the third quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.