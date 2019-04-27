Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,328 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 80,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 98,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Associated Banc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Associated Banc from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Associated Banc to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

NYSE ASB opened at $22.33 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $306.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,380. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

