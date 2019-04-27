Virtu Financial LLC Has $254,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,602.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,565,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,511,969 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.61.

LYV stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -738.44 and a beta of 1.16. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

