Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 11,400 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $33,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

NYSE PSX opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $29.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $4,170,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/virginia-retirement-systems-et-al-buys-11400-shares-of-phillips-66-psx.html.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.