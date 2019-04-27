Viomi Technology (VIOT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of VIOT stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,063. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 52.64.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $955.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 142.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $16,096,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $675,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 753,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

