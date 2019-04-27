Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) Major Shareholder Sells $91,293.76 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 9,203 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $91,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Matt Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 18th, Matt Davidson sold 3,516 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $37,058.64.
- On Tuesday, April 16th, Matt Davidson sold 3,193 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $33,175.27.
- On Thursday, April 11th, Matt Davidson sold 18,850 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $191,516.00.
- On Monday, April 8th, Matt Davidson sold 12,385 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $132,147.95.
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Matt Davidson sold 13,436 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $139,331.32.
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Matt Davidson sold 13,667 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $157,170.50.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Matt Davidson sold 7,920 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $97,178.40.
- On Monday, March 18th, Matt Davidson sold 11,626 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $142,534.76.
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Matt Davidson sold 25,045 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $289,269.75.
- On Friday, March 8th, Matt Davidson sold 20,558 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $240,939.76.
Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $23.29.
VRCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.
