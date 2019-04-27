Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRCA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

VRCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

VRCA traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,943. The company has a market cap of $255.02 million and a PE ratio of -7.09. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $111,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,774 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,047.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,145,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 950.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 264,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 950.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 264,651 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

