VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get VERONA PHARMA P/S alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of VRNA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,913. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -1.17.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.15. Research analysts expect that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of VERONA PHARMA P/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.