Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $199.86 on Friday. Verisign has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $203.28. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 47.94%. The company had revenue of $306.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verisign will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $101,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Verisign by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Verisign by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Verisign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Verisign by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verisign by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,848,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,172,000 after purchasing an additional 215,361 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

