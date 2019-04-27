VeriME Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. VeriME has a total market cap of $326,543.00 and approximately $31,860.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriME has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriME alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.25 or 0.09900176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00041944 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001942 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00019833 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,746,980 tokens. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.