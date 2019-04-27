VEON (VEON) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. VTB Capital lowered VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.27.
NASDAQ:VEON traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,376,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,648. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.79.
About VEON
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.