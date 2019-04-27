VEON (VEON) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. VTB Capital lowered VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.27.

NASDAQ:VEON traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,376,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,648. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VEON by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,007 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth about $10,450,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,526,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of VEON by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,320,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 225,241 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VEON by 17.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,957,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 598,227 shares during the period. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

