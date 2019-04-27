Upland Software (UPLD) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UPLD. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $979.74 million, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a positive return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 41,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,711,514.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,576,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 28,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $1,135,452.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,506,692.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,128 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Upland Software by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

