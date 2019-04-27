Upfiring (UFR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.42 Million

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $11,865.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS, RightBTC and YoBit. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit, IDEX, COSS, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

