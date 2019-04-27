Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,356 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 349,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 831,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after acquiring an additional 57,731 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Insurance news, insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 478,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,312,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Donaghy bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 501,983 shares in the company, valued at $15,812,464.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $702,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $216.37 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

