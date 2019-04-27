Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Union Pacific by 18,524.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,317,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,134,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $709,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,086 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Union Pacific by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,449,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Union Pacific by 1,646.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,370,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $189,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,152 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,700,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,259.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,287 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,315 in the last ninety days. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $177.22 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $179.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

