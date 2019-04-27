Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Holdings Boosted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,378 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $177.22 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $179.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,009,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,287 shares of company stock worth $5,206,315 over the last 90 days. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Holdings Boosted by Manning & Napier Group LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/union-pacific-co-unp-holdings-boosted-by-manning-napier-group-llc.html.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.