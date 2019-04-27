Unilever (UN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.33

News articles about Unilever (NYSE:UN) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

UN stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. Unilever has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4641 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

