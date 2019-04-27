Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $7.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.30.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.94. 569,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,177. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $224.43 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

In related news, insider David C. Kimbell sold 15,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $5,153,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.89, for a total value of $3,257,764.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,610.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,250 shares of company stock worth $143,394,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,247.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

