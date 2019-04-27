Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $7.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.30.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.94. 569,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,177. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $224.43 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

In related news, insider David C. Kimbell sold 15,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $5,153,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.89, for a total value of $3,257,764.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,610.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,250 shares of company stock worth $143,394,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,247.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.