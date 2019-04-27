UGI Corp (UGI) Position Raised by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,038,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UGI by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,084,000 after buying an additional 122,925 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

