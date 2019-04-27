UGAIN Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (GAIN)

UGAIN (CURRENCY:GAIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. UGAIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UGAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UGAIN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00430194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.01022428 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00179321 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001387 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000117 BTC.

UGAIN Coin Profile

UGAIN’s official Twitter account is @teamugain

UGAIN Coin Trading

UGAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

