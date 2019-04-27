UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for AstraZeneca (AZN)

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZN. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,362.70 ($83.14).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 5,795 ($75.72) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.31. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,928.50 ($64.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,540 ($85.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

