UBS Group Analysts Give Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) a $600.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $489.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $440.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $626.29.

CMG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $676.79. 765,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,161. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $721.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.65, for a total transaction of $11,893,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $807,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,472 shares in the company, valued at $25,480,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,788 shares of company stock worth $31,629,459 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 307,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,659,000 after acquiring an additional 154,428 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

