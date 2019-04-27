Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (LE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 115,331 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lands’ End by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 79,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 454.1% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 60,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 49,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $612.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.81. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $502.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.73 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

