Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 36,000 Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,839,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 47,148 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 213.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 136,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 93,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,128,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,844,000 after acquiring an additional 561,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 11.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,344,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $7.73 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.93 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

