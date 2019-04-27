Tudor Pickering Downgrades Anadarko Petroleum (APC) to Hold

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
APC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.32.
APC traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.80. 19,469,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,439. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.55. Anadarko Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $8,768,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 765,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 134,585 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.
Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
