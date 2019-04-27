Tudor Pickering Downgrades Anadarko Petroleum (APC) to Hold

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

APC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.32.

APC traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.80. 19,469,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,439. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.55. Anadarko Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $8,768,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 765,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 134,585 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

