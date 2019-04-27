TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,492.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW opened at $153.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $158.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

In other news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $2,569,175.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $6,349,737.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,486,237.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,970 shares of company stock worth $18,348,472. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

