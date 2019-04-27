TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 8,420 DISH Network Corp (DISH)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISH. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

In other DISH Network news, insider James Defranco bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.67 per share, with a total value of $306,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,528,529 shares in the company, valued at $46,879,984.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,700. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

DISH opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.58. DISH Network Corp has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

