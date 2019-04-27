Transocean LTD (RIG) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transocean in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.18 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 66.14%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIG. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Transocean in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Transocean stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Transocean has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $153,189.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,625,518 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $538,826,000 after buying an additional 118,330 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $1,833,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Transocean by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Transocean by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,627,227 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $66,813,000 after buying an additional 1,261,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Transocean by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,498 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 23,649 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

