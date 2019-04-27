TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNW. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of RNW opened at C$13.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$9.76 and a twelve month high of C$14.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.840000024277457 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.39%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

