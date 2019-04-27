Traders Sell Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) on Strength (WFC)

Investors sold shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) on strength during trading on Thursday. $107.51 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $436.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $329.32 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Wells Fargo & Co had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Wells Fargo & Co traded up $0.03 for the day and closed at $47.51

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $233.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $2,004,580,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4,415.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,790,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 21,307,608 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,606,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,795,000 after buying an additional 2,847,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,189,000 after buying an additional 2,114,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,594,000 after buying an additional 1,858,550 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

